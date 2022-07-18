Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 39,922 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Novanta worth $81,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,587,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,303,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,785,000 after buying an additional 179,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 0.7 %

Novanta stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.07. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.