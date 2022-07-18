Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 3.14% of ESCO Technologies worth $57,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.49. 593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

