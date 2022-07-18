Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $64.12 Million Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. J&J Snack Foods comprises about 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $64,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.