Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $76.92 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Trex comprises 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Trex worth $76,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,938. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

