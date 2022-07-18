Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $98.73 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $98,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,700,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

