Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,391,190 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,391,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,338,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $76,751.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $840,764 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

