Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,640. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $515.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

