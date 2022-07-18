Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pool worth $49,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.6 %

POOL traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.04. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.84.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.11.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.