Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Bio-Techne worth $111,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.2 %

TECH stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.51. 1,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,446. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

