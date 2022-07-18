GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

GGL Resources Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About GGL Resources

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.