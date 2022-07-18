Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $231.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $185.48 and last traded at $184.81. Approximately 19,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 351,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.32.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Get Globant alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.