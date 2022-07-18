Goldcoin Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,955.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00257992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

