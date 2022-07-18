Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

