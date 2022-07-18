Grand Central Investment Group Buys 824 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

