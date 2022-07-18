Grand Central Investment Group Sells 511 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $94.96. 43,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

