Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$108.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$73.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.45.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

