Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 670 ($8.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

