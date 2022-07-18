Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

