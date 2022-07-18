GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREZF remained flat at $6.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
About GREE
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
