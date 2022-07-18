GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF remained flat at $6.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

About GREE

(Get Rating)

See Also

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.