Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Greencore Group Price Performance

LON GNC opened at GBX 95.75 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.75 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £504.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,915.00.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

