GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GreenGro Technologies Stock Performance
GRNH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 541,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,875. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
