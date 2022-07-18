GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GreenGro Technologies Stock Performance

GRNH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 541,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,875. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

