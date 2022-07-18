Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Down 45.1% in June

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,359. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 44,110 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.