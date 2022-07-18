Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

GFAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 2,174,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

