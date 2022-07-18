GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

GUDHF stock remained flat at 7.19 during trading on Monday. GUD has a 12-month low of 7.19 and a 12-month high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

