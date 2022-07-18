GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $213,007.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
