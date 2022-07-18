H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

