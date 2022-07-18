Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.96% from the company’s previous close.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Up 2.2 %

HSC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. 29,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,763. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $398.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harsco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.