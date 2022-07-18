HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance
HAVLF remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 59,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile
