Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,387. Hayward has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hayward by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 312,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Hayward by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

