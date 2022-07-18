Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $19.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.