HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

