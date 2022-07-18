Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $201.37 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $201.37 million and $8.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 442,578,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

