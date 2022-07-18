Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,552.76

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $941,552.76 and approximately $90,001.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.