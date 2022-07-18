HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.09

Shares of HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). HORIBA had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $477.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.