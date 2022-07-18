Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head to Head Review

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25% Horizon Global -5.71% N/A -9.30%

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 7 0 3.00 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $14.61, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Horizon Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Horizon Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.97 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $782.12 million 0.05 -$31.72 million ($1.61) -0.92

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Summary

Holley beats Horizon Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories. It also offers trailering products, including brake controllers, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBar, and Witter Towbar Systems brands. It serves aftermarket, automotive original equipment manufacturers, automotive original equipment servicers, retail, e-commerce, and industrial customers within the agricultural, automotive, construction, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, and utility markets. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

