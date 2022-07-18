Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.44. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 8,993 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

