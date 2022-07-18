Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 103000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

About Hudson Resources

(Get Rating)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.