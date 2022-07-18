HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 389,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,642. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 52.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 659,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

