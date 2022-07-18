HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 389,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,642. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
