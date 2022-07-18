Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,300 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 2,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,290.4 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

