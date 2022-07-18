ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.40.

ICON Public stock opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

