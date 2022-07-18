Ignis Market Cap Tops $4.56 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $15,027.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.5% against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.
Buying and Selling Ignis
