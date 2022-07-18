IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
IGO Trading Down 5.4 %
IPGDF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.03.
About IGO
