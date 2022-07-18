IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IGO Trading Down 5.4 %

IPGDF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

