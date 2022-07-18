IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.07. IHI has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. IHI had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

