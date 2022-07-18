Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $5.80 on Monday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

