Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 620,888 shares.The stock last traded at $43.13 and had previously closed at $41.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.