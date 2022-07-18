Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 620,888 shares.The stock last traded at $43.13 and had previously closed at $41.72.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
