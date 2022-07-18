Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Human Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXH. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXH traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Industrial Human Capital has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.08.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

