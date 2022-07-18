Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,416.00

Ink (INK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $202,330.31 and $27,416.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.49 or 0.05831405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.