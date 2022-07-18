Innova Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,511.11 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

