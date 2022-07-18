Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises about 4.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 7.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

