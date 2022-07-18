Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

